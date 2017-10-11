Fur 'the More staffer Colbalt the Fox passes on after heart attack
Posted by Sonious (Tantroo McNally) on Tue 10 Oct 2017 - 18:18
Sad news has come to the web journal of the furry convention Fur 'the More. Their most recent announcement tells of the passing of Cobalt the Fox (David Gonce) last Friday (October 6), due to a heart attack. The fox's final tweet indicated he had felt particularly ill.
This dedicated staffer worked in the security group, known as the Rangers, for the Baltimore area furry convention. He also had the opportunity to MC for their furry dance competition.
The blessings of the staff, and their sorrow over the loss speaks volumes for Colbalt's contributions to the fandom he loved.
I have met and talked to so many people and in all my life i have not met anyone who isn't special and unique.
— I'm Cobalt! (@Cobalt_The_Fox) July 13, 2017
My heartfelt condolences to the Mid-Atlantic Anthropomorphic Society for their loss.
