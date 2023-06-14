Anthro Northwest expeditiously banned Furlandia's convention chair in 2019 - warns of "cancel culture" in 2023
On June 9th, 2023 the furry world was baffled by a newsletter from Washington state’s convention Anthro Northwest that has since been removed from the internet. On their social media page this letter was headered with the statement “Something had to be said”. The letter opened as if it is about to take an action that would cause controversy to protect their gathering, but then moved forward with meandering prose about the dangers of ostracizing others based on accusation, which they later refer to be related to a phenomenon that has been deemed as “cancel culture”. However, in its statement it also didn’t really announce any action that the organization would take to combat these issues it deemed important to state are occurring.
This meandering and winding prose about “seeing through the glass darkly” certainly caught a lot of attention. Because of the vagueness and the context of being an official statement it led many to speculate what could have prompted the post that read more like a defensive personal blog. Soon other furry conventions and organizations would capitalize on the public relations blunder by making parodies of their own.
But perhaps at the end of the day, the glass that ANW’s chair, Gabriel Felix, was seeing through dimly was that of the house he resided in. The shattered pieces reflected upon him for a past where he ignored his own currently presented ideals. Because while the chair asks the fandom to be slower to judge and to be more judicious with our actions to outcast others among us, on May 8th, 2019 his convention had banned the Furlandia chair at the time, Richard “Saphy” Thomas, from being able to attend ANW.
When Anthro Northwest canceled the Furlandia Chair
Just past midnight on that spring 2019 day, the convention chair of the Portland convention Furlandia had received an instant message from the Anthro Northwest convention’s Telegram account informing him that he could no longer attend the convention unless he filed for appeal to the board.
This marks what is perhaps the first time that a furry convention had barred the active head of another furry convention from their premises. These two gatherings were around the same size at the time with Portland’s Furlandia having 1,031 attendees in 2018 while Seattle’s Anthro Northwest, a newer convention, had 1,113 participants that same year.
The reason for the ban?
Saphy inquired for the reason he was not permitted to attend, a notice he received without even having registered to attend ANW at the time, nor had he attended the year before. Therefore, the prompt for him to appeal the board was an unsolicited request and not in response for any desire for him to attend the space he no longer was allowed to.
In response to the inquiry, Saphy was told it was due to two statements he made in separate chats. One was a tongue-in-cheek reaction to a false rumor that he had sabotaged the ball pit with a diaper from a 2017 log of the "Not Safe for Work" ANW convention chat. The other was a statement that simply noted that he doesn’t go to conventions for wholesome family fun.
If these two statements are the only reason for this ban, it highlights that the leadership of the Anthro Northwest seemed to be a bit paranoid about furry relations with the hotels in the Washington state area. After Rainfurrest’s rowdy nature had soured the relations between the state’s hotels and the fandom, it probably took quite an effort to shake off that reputation in order to secure ANW’s place in the state.
However, instead of taking the time to speak with Saphy to discuss the context of those two statements, or if he had any intention of doing harm to the Seattle convention, Anthro Northwest decided to act without any due process to actually assess the fellow fur as a threat. And given Saphy is head staff at a nearby convention, it would be very risky for him to actually do anything that would harm the fandom at another convention without damaging his own.
In the context of the bad blood between these two convention leaders, it must be noted that their personas have very opposing backgrounds as well. Gabriel being more straight-laced and pious in their Christian faith, while Sangy being more of a free-spirit secular individual who enjoys hedonistic pleasures such as recreational drugs. It is possible that this may have had some weight in the decision as well.
Asking to not judge is easy, but life is a series of judgment
At the end of the day, both Gabriel and Richard have continued to run their prospective conventions in relative peace (besides that whole pandemic thing). This ostracization of a furry leader from their neighbor’s convention may not have done too much harm, and went under the radar for the last four years. So it was not a decision Gabriel faced any consequence or push back from the mainstream of the fandom.
It is easy to demand that individuals not be quick to judge those in power by those in that chair. However, one of the reasons we have to judge those in power more thoroughly is because those in power— they kind of have the power. And when you have power, you may take actions that you believe are for the protection of your organization, your loved ones, or yourself, but do so based on flimsy evidence. On an individual basis these quick decisions may not cause too much harm. But if you lead an organization, such acts of casting a person away can do more damage.
So perhaps instead of asking all furries to be slower to judge, and instead of asking the masses through a newsletter to be wary of casting out people, it may be more prudent to ensure that a system of checks and balances exists before a decision to banish an individual from your spaces is made. Ensure that there are procedures so that you don’t do unusual things such as texting someone at midnight unprompted about coming before the board to appease them of your unspoken transgressions.
In the end, if our furry organizations are going to demand that we forgive our trespassers, perhaps the organization can lead by example and forgive those they ousted for allegedly trespassing them. If banning Saphy was done due to fears that his type would harm the convention’s reputation in the sensitive state Washington was in in the 2010s, the scar of Rainfurrest’s reputation has surely been healed a bit by now due to the hard work of Anthro Northwest by this point. Why not take back the action taken against Saphy as a way to lead by example?
On the other hand, maybe Anthro Northwest considers its agency more important and that it should be allowed to disallow attendance in any means it deems fit. And such a decision is none of some reporter or their audience’s business. But in that case they need to reconsider their statement about criticizing the agency of individuals to make those same types of decisions.
This is why the statement compelled me to dust off this piece I started in 2019, rework it, and publish it. Before this open letter this ANW decision, in my judgement, was a convention simply making a choice and trying to advert risk. But now that the convention made the judgement to publish the letter criticizing the rest of us for doing the same in our day to day lives. So my prior assessment changed and it was a perfect opportunity for me to update the record that should have been four years ago. In the end, I think many can agree, it is the worst when people make demands about the ethics that others must follow, give themselves a pass to do those very things that they see as problematic in others.
About the authorSonious (Tantroo McNally) — read stories — contact (login required)
a project coordinator and Kangaroo from CheektRoowaga, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, writing and finance
Comments
Perhaps a little context about Saphy's ban would help, rather than playing obtuse as if there isn't any. Digging into Saphy's role in the murky demise of Rainfurrest would have made a better piece that simply questions the weird, obtuse anti "cancel culture" blog that was so tone-deaf. Being obtuse doesn't help either thing make a good point.
Because this is the first time I'm hearing of any accusation of this individual being involved directly with Rainfurrest's demise. And if he was, then why was he allowed to remain on staff for Furlandia?
Humans are not hiveminds, if you have evidence, present it.
"on staff" means chair. You didn't know that? Some journalism would help...
The crates of empty whippits. The diapers left places. People were named. Is this a whole blog about him getting banned without contacting the source of the ban?
Did this blog take Saphy's explanations about things being "tongue in cheek" at face value? lol. Trusting him is the first mistake. Did you check what this AnthroNSFW chat was? https://www.flayrah.com/sites/default/files/u/Sonious/Exhibit1_SardonicDiaper.jpg
Quote. ""Not Safe for Work" ANW convention chat"
Do you think a con with the SFW reputation actually had such a chat? Did you know Saphy was notorious for running trolling chats? And they were full of criminals? One of them was called Snakething. Two of them appear in that very screenshot.
I have not heard of anyone in that screenshot having ties to Snakething, nor ties to that criminal ring group question.
When other people see furry as childish, this is a primary reason, we seem to fail to understand object pertinence and that no one understands everything (that includes myself and yourself), if you wish to share information you need to provide the evidence of the connection you are indicating.
Snakething themselves was not in either screenshot, if he was I would have instantly questioned things more deeply.
Snakething was in Saphy's trolling chat before being detected. The crime ring leaked out because his trading partner Cupid was caught and became a liability to their secrecy. Nacho, in your screenshot, was the person who first reported Cupid in this news article. https://www.rentonreporter.com/news/two-men-charged-with-animal-cruelty/ She was an abuse victim, but also a criminal and was arrested herself, that's how she was being blackmailed with abuse videos she was in (you can see blackmail charges in the article). It can be the case that abusers prey on each other but nobody is perfectly innocent.
Incidentally nacho was anthroNW staff, that was before things came out, but was certainly known to the chair. There is an iceberg of context missing from the blog here.
Your screenshot also shows infamous zoophile Akari https://t.me/AkariHuskyZoophile
You posted a blog about this out of context without making effort to get context, and the failure is not somehow readers fault. This should have been held back from publishing at the editing stage.
Look, whether or not preemptively banning Saphy was the right thing to do or not back then, it's beside the point, because it makes ANW look hypocritical for trying to be the "forgive and forget" convention now. That's the point. Was Saphy an asshole? Probably. Are the people running ANW assholes? Most likely. Are you an asshole? I don't know you, but I'm going to play the odds and take that bet. Am I an asshole? I can actually cite sources on that one, if you want!
My point is, who fucking cares? And the answer to that is you, which brings us back to not knowing you. You need to back up and realize that until we do know who you are and why you care, we can't take your word, and that includes your linked "sources", which are now tainted by having come from you. Sure, you could be someone who is genuinely interested in the cause of justice. You could also be a victim of something Saphy did or said. You could also be ANW staff member trying to get ahead of a PR disaster. You could be an old roommate of Saphy who just still has a grudge they didn't do the dishes enough. You could just be a bored asshole. You could be Donald fucking Trump. We don't know!
Okay, that last one does seem unlikely.
The point is, give it a rest. If you are here for genuine reasons, and have legitimate reasons for wanting to remain anonymous (which is admittedly on the Wheel of Possibilities), you should still probably stop now because you not only aren't helping, you can't. Not this way.
Less in reply to the anon, more in general comment about the press release situation in general, but this is why I get annoyed when you guys talk to me about "the community". This is the community. Like, someone felt the need to say, basically, "you know, maybe we could try and be nice for a while", the immediate response from the entire rest of the furry fandom is "FUCK THAT SHIT AND FUCK YOU, DIE ALREADY" and the ass of it is this is probably the correct response, Sonious instantly goes and digs up an example of when they hypocritically did not follow their own advice, and the general reaction from the peanut gallery to the article he writes about it is "ANW was NOT MEAN ENOUGH to that guy".
I mean, wow.
Thanks for sharing this information. I will post a warning though that the second link above has some adult photos in it, so view with caution.
1) I agree that if ANW believed that Sangy was involved in criminal rings that harmed animals that they have every right to ban him, but...
2) Sangy was not charged, or even found by the furry fandom or evidence provided, of being actually in the illegal groups that abused animals. Instead at this time he was only found in other (legal) chat rooms with those associated with the groups committing illegal activities. So at this time it falls under this section of ANW's letter dealing with guilt by association:
2a) Now, on an individual level, this is certainly grounds for people to be wary that the accused could be associating with these folks because maybe they may engage in those activities. And if so they can take personal action to prevent harm to animals and be vigilant for any other information that shows that they are engaging in said activities.
2b) However, on an organizational level this can be a bit more problematic. What if your brother killed someone? Sure the police may question you if you had any knowledge but you may not have any. In a sane government, you would not be charged with the murder your brother committed as if you committed it. To counter, an insane government would do otherwise. For example, North Korea does arrest all the family members if one of them shows decent.
But to anchor this back, a furry convention is not a government, and a private event for a weekend get away isn't too big a deal should they be more vigilant than a government. And I'm sure Saphy would rather not be at a party like that anyway. So in the end the entire purpose of this article was to just point out:
"Practice what you preach if you choose to preach, or preach what you actually practice if you choose to practice."
They are vice chair today, they were chair in 2019. Time is funny like that and positions change so it was easier to say on staff in the comment.
I knew if I were to say vice-chair instead of "chair" or "staff" to someone such as yourself you'd try and pull some gaslighty McGaslight bullshit like go "oh he's a vice chair and not a chair, which is it roo?"
That whole ANW tweet was just so strange. Like, I agree with the message it was sending but it came out of nowhere, which was odd for such a long message, and then it was sent from an official convention account! If it had been a personal account, it would have been fine but that is a really, really odd thing to come from an organisation, especially with seemingly no prompt.
I have no idea what they wanted to get out of that tweet but I'm pretty sure this article wasn't it! Although this article does seem to suggest they have a history of making really strange choices. Banning someone for no apparent reason (taking after FA there) when they aren't planning to attend in the first place just seems so unusual.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
This article is weirder than ANW's letter.
First, because so what? Someone did something irrelevant for years ago and you're trying to make it seem relevant. Are you suggesting cons shouldn't be able to ban problem people?
Second, Saphy is a well-known problem. I personally saw him and his friends throwing towels into the hot tub at the famous Rainfurrest and causing other mayhem. (I think he caused the damage but obviously can't prove it.) Since then it's just been a string of bad behavior that merits him being kicked out of all cons.
So what was your point again?
This. The death of Rainfurrest wasn't from hype about kink or customers being upset about furries. It was plumbing damage from towels that flooded the server room, and possibly police/ambulance calls with drugs. Things that cost money. Well there were problem people too but lesser stuff like diapers thrown around also came from the same people who cost money.
For you the point was:
Can this be posted in english
Is this what you were looking for?
If that helps explain why cons shouldn't be able to ban problem people, maybe it is what we were looking for to give you.
The weird AnthroNW letter didn't address con security.
A) Does a con have a right to ban to someone simply because they believe the individual to be a security threat?
Sure.
B) Does the con have a right to complain about others ostracizing people in their lives due to their belief they are a security threat [a personal threat to them or their loved ones]?
Not recommended, but sure.
If a con does both A and B at the same time am I going to write an article about it? You bet your sweet bippy I am.
