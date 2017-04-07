Cute in Many Forms
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 7 Apr 2017 - 01:57
Kanae Fukuda is a crafter from Tacoma, Washington who creates under the name Nyanzilla. Her works include “cute accessories and apparels” like hard enamel pins, plush toys, and even dresses. According to her, “I am an independent Artist branching out into having my own business with the help of people who enjoy my works and with the help of my partner Tibbers, a spoiled German Shepherd!” How does she get anything done? Well, somehow she does. Quite a bit in fact! Check out her Etsy shop to see more.
