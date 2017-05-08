The Secret History of Equestria
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 8 May 2017 - 01:58
IDW has brought forth yet another new title in the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic family, following the success of Guardians of Harmony. Now there’s My Little Pony: Legends of Magic, which premiered last month. “The origins of cutie marks, friendships, magic and more are available in this new ongoing series devoted to revealing the secret history of Equestria! In this opening story arc, we travel back in time to uncover the secrets of Starswirl the Bearded and his magical friends!” It’s always good to see him turn up. Written by Jeremy Whitley with art by well-known pony artist Brenda Hickey.
Mink (Rod O'Riley)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
