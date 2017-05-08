Creative Commons license icon

The Secret History of Equestria

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 8 May 2017 - 01:58
IDW has brought forth yet another new title in the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic family, following the success of Guardians of Harmony. Now there’s My Little Pony: Legends of Magic, which premiered last month. “The origins of cutie marks, friendships, magic and more are available in this new ongoing series devoted to revealing the secret history of Equestria! In this opening story arc, we travel back in time to uncover the secrets of Starswirl the Bearded and his magical friends!” It’s always good to see him turn up. Written by Jeremy Whitley with art by well-known pony artist Brenda Hickey.


image c. 2017 IDW Publishing

