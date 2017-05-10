Just A Woman And Her Kitty-Khat

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Rose is a new full-color fantasy comic series from Image. Here’s what they say about it: “A classic fantasy tale about a girl trying to restore balance to a broken world. Rose must connect with her Khat — Thorne — to become the Guardian the world needs. But things aren’t easy for Rose and Thorne: The powerful sorcerous Drucilla has many powerful and demonic allies — all of them focused on stopping one scared little girl who’s desperately trying to stay alive and do what’s right. Written by Meredith Finch (Wonder Woman, Little Mermaid), and drawn by fan-favorite artist Ig Guara (Batman: Arkham Knight, Blue Beetle).” If you’re curious, Comic Book Roundup has a whole series of reviews for Rose.



