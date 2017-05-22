Creative Commons license icon

Gimmee My Apple!

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 22 May 2017 - 01:55
A new full-color one-shot comic from Antartic Press: “A chill dude washes up on a totally radical island: Majestic waterfalls, rainbow apples, and crazily great swimming holes. But when a hilarious monkey steals this mellow (but starving) dudes’s rainbow apple, a chase through a jungle results in an radder discovery. Welcome to Rad Island!” What more do you need to know? Well, maybe that it’s written and illustrated by Javier Fox. And it’s available now.


image c. 2017 Antarctic Press

