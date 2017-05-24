Creative Commons license icon

Sexy Furs of Many Shapes and Sizes

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 24 May 2017 - 01:57
No votes yet

Some of the folks involved with Lemonbrat.com have started a new venture — for a decidedly adult audience. Growl After Dark is described as “Sex-positive smut for people who want something different. Our aim is to celebrate different body types, sexualities, and relationship styles in our sultry tales, focusing on character and story as much as our art.” To that end writer/illustrator Jezebel Tart and writer Riley Black have created a series of digest-sized graphic paperbacks containing both illustrated stories and comics. Furriest among them by far is The Woods, but all of their works have something of interest to furry fans — or collectors of erotica. Needless to say, their web site is for Adults Only!


image c. 2017 Growl After Dark

Save

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.