A is for Apatosaurus

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 26 May 2017 - 01:59
But we still like Brontosaurus better! Anyway, Boom! Studios and Archaia present a new partial-color hardcover book for young readers. “A young cave girl and her triceratops set out on an adventure from A to Z and make new friends along the way-galloping goliaths, nine newts, petite plesiosaurs, and more greet them on their journey through the alphabet!” An Apple and An Adventure was written and illustrated by Martin Cendreda. It’s available now.


image c. 2017 Archaia

