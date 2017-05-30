Creative Commons license icon

To Solve A Problem, Be A Cat

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 30 May 2017 - 01:59
And another graphic novel for young readers, this time from First Second: The Amazing Crafty Cat. “Sometimes school can be scary and even embarrassing, but not today. Today is Birdie’s birthday, and everything will be perfect! Birdie’s panda-riffic cupcakes are beautiful, and there’s one for everyone. She will be the star of the class. But then . . . disaster! A trip and fall on the way to school means no more cupcakes! Who can save the day? Who can make the class smile again? This is a job for Birdie’s alter ego . . . the Amazing Crafty Cat! After a quick transformation, Birdie is ready. She’s not afraid of sticky paws or paper cuts… It’s time to get crafting!” Written and illustrated by Charise Harper, The Amazing Crafty Cat is available now in hardcover.


image c. 2017 First Second

