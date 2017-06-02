When the Pridelands Betray You…

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

The writers’ group known collectively as Erin Hunter (Warriors) have returned with Broken Pride, the first book in their new series Bravelands. “A lion cast out from his pride. An elephant who can read the bones of the dead. A baboon rebelling against his destiny. For generations, the animals of the African plains have followed a single rule: Only kill to survive. But when an unthinkable act of betrayal shatters the peace, the fragile balance between predators and prey will rest in the paws of three unlikely heroes. Set in an epic new world and told from three different animals’ points of view, Bravelands will thrill readers who love Spirit Animals and Wings of Fire, as well as the legion of dedicated fans who’ve made Erin Hunter a bestselling phenomenon.” It’s coming later this month from Harper Collins. Check out their web site for more.



