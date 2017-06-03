Creative Commons license icon

Dance the Disney Dance!

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 3 Jun 2017 - 01:50
Disney Magical Dance is a new black & white manga written and illustrated by Nao Kodaka. “A young girl joins a dancing competition with her fellow students and soon realizes that she has two left feet! She spends a lot of time practicing but is discouraged by her results. Because of the young girl’s passion and dedication, Tinker Bell appears to grant her a wish. When Tinker Bell casts a spell on a magical card, the young girl enters the magical world of Disney and learns the joys of dancing!” The first volume is coming from Tokyo Pop next week, and it’s available for order on Amazon now.


image c. 2017 Tokyo Pop

