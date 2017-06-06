Creative Commons license icon

Wave For The Camera, Darling

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 6 Jun 2017 - 01:56
More and more little hints being dropped for My Little Pony: The Movie, coming to theaters this October. Next up? My Little Pony: The Movie Prequel, a new full-color mini-series from IDW (of course). “This fall, My Little Pony: The Movie hits theaters, and this prequel mini-series is your first look at the fantastic adventure to come! Danger looms over Equestria as a new villain debuts! Each issue will focus on a new character from the upcoming movie!” Equestria Daily has an in-depth look. The comic premiers later in June.


image c. 2017 IDW Publishing

