Space Adventure on Tuesday

Coming in August, Top Shelf Comix bring us this: “Spacebat, the galaxy’s greatest misfit, is pressed into service by three children to battle a mad scientist, his army of ill-mannered robots, and (worst of all) a universe-bending machine. Romp across reality in a wide-ranging escapade for all ages from acclaimed cartoonist Chris Sheridan (Motorcycle Samurai, Plants Vs. Zombies), featuring bold lines, quirky characters, outer-space adventures… and tacos.” Spacebat and the Fugitives Book One: Tacos at the End of the World (whew!) is a full-color graphic novel, available soon in softcover.



