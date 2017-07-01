Gosh, The Future Has Arrived!
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 1 Jul 2017 - 01:20
With all this talk about the ducks lately, let’s remember the mouse… IDW have collected issues #16 through #18 of their Mickey Mouse full-color comic as a new single-story-arc graphic novel called Mickey Mouse: Darkenblot. “The future is now! The high-tech city of Avantgarde has a cutting-edge robot police force – but it’s just become the Phantom Blot’s deadly private army! Can Mickey brave high-tech horrors to stop his old foe? Or will Avantgarde decide Mickey is part of the problem?” Created by Andrea Castellan, Jonathan Gray, and Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, it’s available exclusively at comic book retailers in July.
Save
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
Post new comment