Creative Commons license icon

War on the Horizon

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 3 Jul 2017 - 01:52
No votes yet

Critics (and many other movie geeks) are already getting excited for the upcoming feature War For The Planet Of The Apes, coming to theaters July 14th. Before that though, BOOM! Studios have a new full-color prequel comic set to premier. According to Slashfilm.com, “War for the Planet of the Apes takes place two years after the events of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. And to help bridge that time jump, 20th Century Fox has teamed up with BOOM! Studios to present a new comic book miniseries… The War for the Planet of the Apes comic book miniseries will be written by David F. Walker (Power Man and Iron Fist and Shaft) and illustrated by Jonas Scharf (Warlords of Appalachia).” It’s perhaps a bit confusing that the prequel comic book has the same title as the upcoming film that follows it, so remember to keep your continuity straight!


image c. 2017 BOOM! Studios

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.