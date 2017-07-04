Creative Commons license icon

M is for Mouse Guard

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 4 Jul 2017 - 01:59
No votes yet

More from BOOM! Studios. Mouse Guard creator David Petersen has a new project: The Mouse Guard Alphabet Book. It’s coming soon in hardcover, written by Mr. Petersen and illustrated by Serena Malyon. Comic Book Resources has a preview. “Learn the ABCs in the world of David Petersen’s Mouse Guard where brave mice protect one another from predators large and small, explore the expansive nature around them, and thrive in harsh conditions. Hand-painted by Serena Malyon (Magic in the City, Button Hill), this is a look into a beautiful world with rich culture and stalwart friendships, worth exploring one letter at a time.” Look for it at book and comic stores in September.


image c. 2017 BOOM! Studios

Save

Save

Save

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.