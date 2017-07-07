Creative Commons license icon

Maybe. Or Maybe Not.

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 7 Jul 2017 - 01:48
The artist and author known as Rukis has a new short story collection coming out soon, set in her award-winning Red Lantern universe. It’s called Dubiously Canon — for a reason. “A collection of stories chronicling the lives of characters in the Red Lantern universe, and their sexy misadventures. Every story in this collection is ‘Dubiously Canon’, meaning whether or not it actually happened is up to you. Choose your ship, or just read ’em all because they’re naughty. Reader’s choice!” Needless to say, this is for Mature Readers only. FurPlanet has more information over on their pre-order page.


image c. 2017 by Rukis

