Here He Comes…

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 11 Jul 2017 - 01:28
Everything old really is new again! Usually with a new and different spin, of course. Now the latest is a new Mighty Mouse comic book series, brought to us in full color by Dynamite Entertainment. “You’re the world’s greatest hero, exiled to another dimension with no way back. Trapped in an alien world, where not even the laws of physics work the way they should. The only person who even believes you exist is a young kid whom no one will listen to. Yet, you’re the shining light that this drab, cynical world needs to restore its color and life. Oh — and you’re a cartoon mouse. Here comes Mighty Mouse to save the day, in his most unexpected adventure yet… right here, in the real world!” Written by Sholly Fisch and drawn by Igor Lima, Mighty Mouse #1 is on the shelves now. Check out the preview pages (and the variant covers) over at Dynamite’s web site.


image c. 2017 Dynamite Ent.

