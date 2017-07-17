Creative Commons license icon

Disney Like You Haven’t Seen Before

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 17 Jul 2017 - 01:56
Cyclops Print Works is the home of the Disney Fine Art Collectors Editions. On their web site you’ll find a collection of limited edition serigraph prints (in large sizes) from various Disney animated works — many of them anthropomorphic, including the already-famous print below by Zootopia co-director Byron Howard. All of them are for sale, but some of them (such as an amazing print by Tom Whalen of characters from The Great Mouse Detective) have already sold out and may not be printed again. Sign up on their mailing list to find out when they’ll be introducing new prints to the line.


image c. 2017 by Byron Howard

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.