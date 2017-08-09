Funny Animal Housewares

Creative Commons license icon

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 9 Aug 2017 - 01:21
More we found at Comic Con: Genkimix is an Internet store associated with the Gaia on-line roleplaying community. They specialize in household items and knick-knacks featuring a variety of cute chibi funny animal designs. Everything from toothbrush holders to purses to t-shirts to notepads and more. What more can we say? Check out their many forms of cuteness.


image c. 2017 GenkiMix

Mink (Rod O'Riley)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.