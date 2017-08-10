Cats Just Wanna Have Fun

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Kelly Frances Rutherford is a writer who’s been working on a series of picture books for very young beginning readers. Her first completed work is a collaboration with artist Wattana Khonmarath called Annie Just Wants To Play. It goes like this: “Annie justs wants to play and Athena just wants to be left alone. Follow these two cats on a wild chase!” Visit Kelly’s web site to order this new book or keep track of more upcoming projects.



