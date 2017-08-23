Creative Commons license icon

The Other Inhuman Who Doesn’t Talk

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 23 Aug 2017 - 01:41
We got this from Marvel Comics themselves: “They say every dog has his day — and this is Lockjaw’s! The Inhumans’ prodigious pooch takes the lead, teleporting into amazing adventures! When the Avengers and Inhumans come to blows, Lockjaw shows he has a nose for danger! With Attilan in turmoil around him, the colossal canine has his own agenda in an all-time classic tale that could only be named ‘Woof!’ What a revoltin’ development for the Thing when he spends the day babysitting and dog-walking — with Lockjaw on the end of the leash, it’s slobberin’ time! Plus: The humongous hound helps the homeless, has the Inhumans in dogged pursuit, and goes digging for his Original Sin!” Collecting together previous adventures of Lochjaw by a variety of artists and writers, the Lockjaw: Dog Days full-color one-shot is available now.


image c. 2017 Marvel Comics

