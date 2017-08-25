Creative Commons license icon

It’s a Bird! It’s A Plane! No, it’s a Corgi.

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 25 Aug 2017 - 01:19
Things take a furry turn once again over at Vertigo’s Astro City comic. (Remember that gorilla drummer?) This time, it’s caped costumed crusader. From Previews: “Meet G-Dog, possibly Astro City’s most unusual superhero ever. Half man, half dog – but who’s running the show? The answers will change a life, reveal another hero’s deepest secrets, and possibly, just possibly, save the world. Oh, who are we kidding… they’ll definitely change the world. Do you see that handsome face?” Issue #47 hits the shelves in early September.


image c. 2017 Vertigo

