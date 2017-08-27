International Pinniped of Mystery

Creative Commons license icon

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 27 Aug 2017 - 01:59
Once again, from out of nowhere, this one. We’ll let Image Comics explain it: “Journey into the thrilling world of international espionage as one of Britain’s most covert MI-6 divisions, The Nest, recruits a brand-new secret agent to their team: SPY SEAL! An exciting new comic series-reminiscent of The Adventures of Tintin and Usagi Yojimbo.”  Spy Seal is written and illustrated by Rich Tommaso (She Wolf) and the first full-color issue is available now.


image c. 2017 Image Comics

