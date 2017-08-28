Comic Funny Animals

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

If you regularly read Previews magalog to find out the latest about upcoming comic books (and graphic novels and so forth) you might be familiar with Comic Shop Tales, a funny animal comic strip (written by Andy Mueller and illustrated by Scoot McMahon) about the strange and funny goings-on at a comic book shop both run and frequented by furries. Well now Previews has finally decided to release a collection of Comic Shop Tales in a new paperback collection. Check it out: “It’s all work and lots of fun at the fictional Berke’s Comic Shop, where owner Berke the Badger tries to keep his crazy band of comic shop goers and employees like Phil the Hippo and Kit the Cat in order! This 64-page book collects the madcap comic strip adventures as printed each month in the Previews catalog and single gag strips from previewsworld.com.” Comic Shop Tales: Book 1 – Grand Opening is coming to shops itself this November.





Save