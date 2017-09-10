Creative Commons license icon

Creatures Both Strange and Fantastic

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 10 Sep 2017 - 00:34
Shreya Shetty (try saying that three times fast!) is an illustrator and concept artist with a history in Hollywood productions. She has worked for companies like Rhythm & Hues, Wizards of the Coast, and Toon Studios on projects as diverse as Life of Pi, Dreamworks’ Home, and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. At her web site you’ll see many of her finished paintings of magical monsters and some cute familiar creatures, many of which she also sells as prints.


image c. 2017 by Shreya Shetty

