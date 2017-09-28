Fly, My Pretties

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

There's a new full-color science fiction series out now from Image Comics called Angelic. Here's what they say: "Winged Monkeys! Techno-Dolphins! Quantum Alleycats! Humanity's long gone. Its memory lingers only as misunderstood rituals among mankind's leftovers: The genetically modified animals they used and abused for eons. But for one young flying monkey, QORA, the routines are unbearable. All she wants is to explore. Instead she's expected to settle down, to become a mother…to lose her wings… Eisner nominee Simon Spurrier (The Spire, CRY HAVOC, X-Men Legacy) and rising-star Caspar Wijngaard (LIMBO, Dark Souls, Assassin's Creed) present your new bittersweet adventure obsession: Teenage rebellion and animal antics amidst the ruins of civilization! Think WALL-E by way of Watership Down." Whew! The official Image page features a video introduction by the creators, and there's an extensive review over at Monkeys Fighting Robots.




