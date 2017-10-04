Where First We Met Lyra

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

On the heels of the news that Philip Pullman’s new Book of Dust novel is finally coming out we have word that Knopf Publishing have collected the recent graphic novel of The Golden Compass into a single large hardcover, The Golden Compass: Complete Edition. Adapted from the original novel by Stephanie Melchio and illustrated by Clement Oubrerie, the Complete Edition is available now. Publisher’s Weekly says, “The story’s signature fantasies—the dæmons, the armored mercenary polar bears, and the alethiometer—are realized with compelling force. [This] retelling will bring Pullman’s work new fans and give previous readers new pleasure.” Look for it at Amazon.



