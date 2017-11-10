Creative Commons license icon

Awww. Weird, but Awww.

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 10 Nov 2017 - 02:58
Every year we visit several comic book conventions, and every time we run across artists who specialize in cute. One of the latest is Rizzo Michelle. If you visit the official web site you’ll see artwork of little bunnies, little kittens, and sad little sharks (believe us, it works…), often in rather odd but fun settings. The art is available not only as prints but magnets, tote bags, and even plush toys.


image c. 2017 by Rizzo Michelle

Comments

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.