Animals to Cuddle

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 12 Nov 2017 - 02:40
As we’ve noted, if you’re talking about Furry Fandom the word “cute” is never far away. And if you’re talking about cute, plush animals are probably going to come up too. Well at the L.A. Comic Con we came across an artist called Bellzi, who specializes in cute plush animals. In literally dozens of designs in fact. “Anything and Everything Cute” their web site says, and they live up to that ideal!


image c. 2017 by Bellzi

