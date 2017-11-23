Creative Commons license icon

The Tale of the Irish Rooster

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 23 Nov 2017 - 02:58
Speaking of MIPCOM, as usual the hey-buy-our-TV-series trade show has given us lots of anthropomorphic animation to hope might make its way to our shores. Among them is Brewster the Rooster, created by Salty Dog Pictures and distributed internationally by Monster Entertainment. According to C21 media, “The show… follows the adventures of six-year-old Maggie and her best friend Brewster as they find out the answers to questions only children could think to ask.” Animation magazine has an article from a year ago about this and other interesting projects that Monster has picked up for distribution.


image c. 2017 Monster Entertainment

