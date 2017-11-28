Creative Commons license icon

And More Fur For Your Chest

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 28 Nov 2017 - 00:25
No votes yet

Recently at conventions we discovered a new service called ArtWorkTee. As you can probably guess they specialize in designer t-shirts, not only with some well-known properties (like My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic) but also t-shirts featuring some well-known Furry Fandom characters like Telephone and Majira Strawberry. You can find them at various Furry and other Fandom conventions, or check out their web site for some of their latest available designs.


image c. 2017 ArtWorkTee.com

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.