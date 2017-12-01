Vinyl to Match

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

More stuff we found at a recent My Little Pony convention. Snuggle Trumpet is, according to their web site, the home for t-shirts, dice bags, athletic jerseys, and other good stuff all decorated with custom-made vinyl decals. So far, it’s mostly about My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic of course, but they not only make stuff based on canon characters but also based on fan’s own creations. Plus, they plan on expanding their line before long.



