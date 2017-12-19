Creative Commons license icon

They’re Not Destined For Pizza

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 19 Dec 2017 - 01:15
After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Fungisaurs.com is ready to get up and running. “What is a ‘Fungisaur’? Fungisaurs is the name we’ve given to our original dinosaur-mushroom hybrid species. We hope to inspired adventure, science education, and appreciation for nature.” And they are going at those goals from several angles all at once: Starting off with 8 different Fungisaur designs, they have toys, dedicated merchandise, an animated origin story, and even an augmented reality app all in the works.


image c. 2017 fungisaurs.com

