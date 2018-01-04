Creative Commons license icon

The Lombax and his Robot

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 4 Jan 2018 - 02:12
Well, okay, putting aside a movie that not many seemed to like, there’s this: The Art of Ratchet & Clank. “Dark Horse Books and Insomniac Games proudly offer a look back at the history of the Ratchet & Clank saga in a Qwark-tastic collection of never-before-seen concept art and behind-the-scenes commentary chronicling eleven amazing games and the brilliant studio that created them! The 15-year anniversary retrospective of one of the most influential PlayStation games!” It’s coming in hardcover this March.


image c. 2018 Dark Horse Books

