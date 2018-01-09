A Passion for Toys
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 9 Jan 2018 - 02:58
Wow, what have we been missing? Turns out there’s an internet sensation named Johnny Wu (aka Sgt Bananas) who has made quite a name for himself with photography and stop-motion animation, featuring his impressive toy and action figure collection put together in some truly imaginative comic book style adventures. Now Mr. Wu has hooked up with comic book publisher Dynamite to bring us Ten Frames Per Second: An Articulated Adventure, a new full-color hardcover book highlighting some of Sgt Bananas’ best Instagram work. Outright Geekery has an article about it as well.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
