Animals in Oil
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 18 Jan 2018 - 02:59
Besides furry art itself, among the things that many furry fans like to collect are wildlife art and other illustrations of “real animals”. Take the works of Denise Ballou, an artist from New Mexico who recently displayed at Further Confusion. Largely self-taught, she has become quite a prolific painter, creating pictures of animals wild and domestic in oil paint. Already her works have been seen in galleries around the American Southwest. Visit her web site to see some examples.
About the author
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
