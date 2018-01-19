All Kinds of Furry Things

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Coming at Furry Fandom from many angles you find Warhorse Workshop, also known as Desert Horse Design. According to them they sell t-shirts, “nylon harnesses and accessories”, kigurumi (costumes that look like plush toys), vinyl decals, and more. Taking a look at their Etsy Store, that seems to cover it pretty well! (The “Insert your species here Inside” stickers are especially popular.)



