3d, Small, and So Cute

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 20 Jan 2018 - 02:59
Another artist we came across at Further Confusion is Gyl Kille, who uses polymer clays to create miniature sculptures which she molds and paints. As you can see on her web site she not only makes little animal sculptures, but also a line of shot glasses and the ever-popular cake-toppers.


image c. 2018 by Gyl Kille

