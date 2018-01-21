Fur-Suits 4U

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

As usual with larger furry fan conventions, at Further Confusion there was a good selection of fur-suit makers showing off their works and looking for new commissions. Among them was an artist named Rachel Converse, who operates a shop called Dragon Soup. She puts it this way: “Dragon Soup is a California-based fur-suit studio owned and operated by Rachel Converse. Rachel earned a BFA in Craft from Virginia Commonwealth University with a focus in textiles. She has been making costumes for over 10 years and started making fur-suits in 2012.” And she works well in a variety of materials. (Advice for fur-suit makers: Want to wind up advertised on sites like this one? Have your own web site!)



