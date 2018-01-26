Creative Commons license icon

Flora and Fauna, Mystery and Macabre

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Fri 26 Jan 2018
That’s how the artist known as Kiriska says it. On their web site they describe themselves as a “… Seattle-based artist specializing in surreal and macabre wildlife art, as well as monsters, creatures, and anime-inspired illustrations.” To that end they have t-shirts, prints, stickers, and other materials for sale through a variety of outlets like Redbubble, Inprnt, and Society 6.


image c. 2018 by Kiriska

