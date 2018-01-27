Creative Commons license icon

Go Ahead: Call HIM A Raccoon

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 27 Jan 2018 - 02:55
Jess “Rom” Looney — also known as Looney Raccooney — is a furry artist and a fur-suit maker. His web site is new and just getting built up, but he’s already got a backlog of his creative endeavors to show off. Besides taking commission work, he’s hoping to add his own comic series to the web site soon.


image c. 2018 by Rom Looney

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.