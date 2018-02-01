Creative Commons license icon

Their Names in Lights!

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 1 Feb 2018 - 02:55
And their likenesses too, actually. KefkaFloyd is the on-line name of Dan Vincent, an artist who creates original laser-etched clear sculptures that glow with neon colors. So far, most of his designs are based on My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. But as you can see on his web site he covers other fannish ventures as well, and he’s always creating new works. So keep checking back!


image c. 2018 by KefkaFloyd

