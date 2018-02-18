Creative Commons license icon

Black Ink and Big Creatures

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 18 Feb 2018 - 02:56
A recent discovery from the Long Beach Comic Expo. Seung Woo Cha currently works as a director at Dreamworks TV… but he is also a fine artist, known for his imaginative depictions of wild life from around the world — especially gorillas and other apes. Often working in black ink, he paints in broad artistic strokes that nonetheless capture the essence and power of his subjects. Recently he collected several of his works together into a hardcover portfolio book, appropriately enough entitled The Art of Wild Life. You can purchase the book over at his web site, and see examples of his work as well.


image c. 2018 Draw 4 Life Studios

