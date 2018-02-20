Pin Da Bear on your Shirt

Creative Commons license icon

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 20 Feb 2018 - 02:13
Another discovery from Long Beach Comic Expo was Pindabear, home for “super fresh enamel pins”. Featuring designs from anime, American cartoons, Pokemon, and other fannish pursuits. Over at their web site they have all their current designs, and they’re taking orders now for new pins as well as sold-out designs from the past they plan to re-stock real soon.


image c. 2018 pindabear.com

