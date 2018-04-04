Creative Commons license icon

I Read Them for the Plot!

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 4 Apr 2018 - 01:41
You just know that anything from a publisher called Plotless Comics is going to be interesting, right? Well that’s the home of Walrus-Rabbit, created by Matt Marchetti (the actual title is much much longer but we’ll leave it at that), and SadoCat, created by Cory Patten. Needless to say things are not very serious but are very very strange in these funny animal superhero comics. Read all about these characters and more at their Plotless web site.


image c. 2018 Plotless Comics

