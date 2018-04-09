Creative Commons license icon

Two Ladies and a Lot of Cute

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 9 Apr 2018 - 03:55
Bored Inc. is the interesting name chosen by an art collective we met at WonderCon. Here’s how they describe themselves on their web site: “We are a mother & daughter design team creating super cute characters on lots of different products. We hope our characters make you happy and encourage you to explore your creativity and imagination!” They are especially adept at fantasy enamel pins, featuring their character “Afro-Cat” and others. Not to mention magnets, buttons, stickers, and other goodies.


