Living Life on a Rainbow

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 13 Apr 2018 - 16:01
That’s the official slogan of Joan Marie, a fine artist we met at WonderCon. She works in a pastel watercolor style, creating works of many animal species (mammals, birds, and more) and fantasy creatures as well.  And, as you can see at her web shop, she offers those works on a variety of items — not only the standard t-shirts , tote bags, and mugs but dresses and pant-suits as well.


image c. 2018 by Joan Marie

