LITTLE Little Cats
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 22 Apr 2018 - 01:55
Jen Ena is another artist we met at WonderCon (it’s good for those!) As you’ll see on her web site she specializes in highly-stylized fantasy portraits of fairy folk and magical women. But, if you follow the links to her “Miniatures”, you’ll see her other skill: Creating really, really small paintings of kittens, little dogs, and other fuzzy things. Many of which you can purchase at her Big Cartel store.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
Post new comment