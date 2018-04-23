Creative Commons license icon

Useful Things for the House… with Furries

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 23 Apr 2018 - 01:56
Nellie Le is another artist with a watercolor style and a very straightforward cartoony look — which she puts forward to good effect. At her web site she shows off her latest paintings and prints, but as you can see at her Shopify store she also offers her art on a variety of buttons, bags, pillows, and other household goodies. And, as you can see, many of her items are selling out fast!


image c. 2018 by Nellie Le

